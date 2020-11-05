Monster Hunter Rise: video shows customization of Palicos

In a recent post on Twitter, Capcom showed a little more of the looks of the creatures that will help you on your Monster Hunter Rise journey. The video highlights the options and personalization of your partner character, be it a support Palico or the new Palamutes. Check out:

Create your paw-fect companion in #MHRise! Here's a quick glimpse at the Palamute, Palico and character creators. pic.twitter.com/FDVuRiM3j5 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 5, 2020

Palamutes are new creatures in the franchise. They can help you get through more difficult places and even navigate to a certain point. They join the Palicos and bring new options for friends for players.

Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

