Monster Hunter Rise: Version 2.0 Adds New Monsters and Content

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom presented a trailer and more news about the Version 2.0 update of the Monster Hunter Rise game, scheduled to start running today (27) after 22h.

The news were shared in a digital event focused on the game and also made available on the title’s official website. As a highlight, new monsters were presented, they are: Teostra, Kushala Daora, Chamaleos, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos.

In addition, Capcom has confirmed new missions, weapons and downloadable events. It will also be possible to forge reinforcement in layers.

Among the paid news that comes with the update we can mention items of personalization, such as two new face paintings, two new voices for hunters, new songs and others that can be seen in the image below:

Even with this update at its beginning, a new update for Monster Hunter Rise, Version 3.0, which will be available in late May, has also been confirmed.