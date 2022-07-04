Monster Hunter Rise: The best Bows and Bows How to get them

Bows in Monster Hunter prove that sometimes nothing beats the classic hunting implement, especially when hunting giant monsters in Monster Hunter Rise. Although not necessarily a weapon featured in the very first Monster Hunter game, the introduction of the Bow in other installments proved the appeal of quite a powerful weapon in the franchise. In Monster Hunter Rise, the Bow maintains its reputation of being quite the reliable long-ranged weapon, especially against the game’s tougher foes.

However, fans who want to dip their toes into Bows for the first time might find it overwhelming to choose one for their hunting missions. Just which Bows are a cut among the rest of their weapon class, and which of them are must-haves against most of the game’s monsters?

Updated on July 4, 2022 by Rhenn Taguiam: With Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introducing a new threat to Kamura Village in the form of the Lunagaron in the Shrine Ruins, it’s up to the players to help Royal Order Knight Fiorayne to investigate just why monsters have been becoming aggressive as of late. For players with a penchant for long-distance combat, the Bow remains an ever-trusted companion, particularly with the likes of Rampage Bow S and the Tigrex Whisker being reliable allies against the expansion’s new threats.

14 Rampage Bow S

ATK 210 DEF – AFFINITY 0% ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Affinity RAMPAGE SKILLS Any CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Rapid Level 3 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range

One of the classics in terms of endgame Bows in the Monster Hunter title, the Rampage Bow S remains a behemoth in terms of its base stats. Despite its 210 Damage, the Rampage Bow S boasts a rather quick firing rate, characterized by its Rapid Charge Shot and Affinity-based Arc Shot. As such, players with a quick hand and a penchant for mobile combat will appreciate bringing the Rampage Bow S to meet rather quick enemies on equal terms.

To create the Rampage Bow S, players need 50,000 Zenny, as well as additional materials. These include two (2) pieces fo the Apex Shockshell, one Apex Curlhorn, and three (3) pieces of Defender Ticket 9.

13 Diablos Coilbender 2

ATK 240 DEF – AFFINITY -20% ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Defense Boost I Affinity Boost II Lasting Arc Shot CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Pierce Level 3 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Pierce Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Exhaust

As the name implies, players need to face the deadly Diablos in order to create the Diablos Coilbender 2. However, braving the journey and collecting enough materials does mean having one of th best bows in the game. Boasting 240 Damage but a -20% Affinity penalty, the Diablos Coilbender 2 relies heavily on basic attacks and a bit of skill to power through opponents. Players can do so thanks to its Charge Shot, which progresses from speed-based Rapids to hard-hitting Pierces.

Players can create the Diablos Coilbender 2 with 56,000 Zenny, as well as other components from some of the myth-based monsters of Monster Hunter Rise. These include one Diablos Marrow, five (5) Diablos Ridge +, and two (2) Narwa Horn +. Fulfilling these requirements will be worth the wait, considering how this weapon has Compatible Coatings with Close-range Coating and Exhaust Coating, allowing its Rampage Skills such as the Affinity Boost 2, Defense Boost 1, and Lasting Arc Shot to fare excellently in dire situations.

12 Tigrex Whisker

ATK 250 DEF – AFFINITY -25% ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Affinity RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost III Affinity Boost II Brutal Strike CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 5 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Spread Level 3 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Blast Close Range Power Paralysis Poison Sleep Exhaust

Serving as a nifty upgrade from the Tigrex Archer 2, the Tigrex Whisker is one of the deadliest iterations of a weapon from Monster Hunter Rise monsters, particularly from the Tigrex. Boasting 250 Damage but with a setback of -25% Affinity, the Tigrex Whisker demands a bit of offensive specialization to power through most foes. Its Charge Shots are Rapids, meaning players can rely on speed-based encounters with this weapon. Its Rampage Skills are composed of Attack Boost 3, Affinity Boost 2, and Brutal Strike, incentivizing extremely aggressive approaches.

Players can craft this weapon with 56,000 Zenny, alongside other material components. These include ten (10) points of HR Tigrex Material, one Rathalos Medulla, one Tigrex Maw, and two (2) Teostra Mane.

11 Master Hunter’s Bow

ATK 290 DEF – AFFINITY 10% ELEMENT/STATUS Water 15 SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS – CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Spread Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Spread Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Spread Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 – COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Poison Blast Exhaust

Added as part of Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak Expansion, the Master Hunter’s Bow is the upgraded form the ordinary Hunter’s Bow. However, just because it has a mundane appearance doesn’t mean it is to be trifled with. Boasting 290 Damage and a Brace Arc Shot, the Master Hunter’s Bow demands a degree of mastery to be utilized efficiently by even an overpowered Monster Hunter Rise character. Not only that, its Spread Charge Shots means players can dispatch enemies rather quickly with the right timing.

Players can create the Master Hunter’s Bow with 18,000 Zenny, as well as other materials. These include five (5) pieces of Monster Toughbone, four (4) pieces of Jagras Shard, four (4) pieces of Velociprey Shard, and one Dragonbone Artifact.

10 Heaven’s Manna

ATK 210 DEF – AFFINITY 10% ELEMENT/STATUS Water 15 SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Recovery RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost III Affinity Boost II Water Boost II CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Rapid Level 5 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Paralysis Exhaust

Hunters who get to face Narwa the Allmother and live to tell it can boast their success with the Heaven’s Manna, an elegant bow that reflects its divine glory. It has 10% Affinity and 1, -, – slotting, alongside a Water Element. Its Arc Shot is Recovery, making it a great Bow for support builds and trapping monsters, with Rapid Charge Shots. Interestingly, its Rampage Skills either boost overall damage (Attack Boost III), affinity-based damage (Affinity Boost II), or water-based damage (Water Boost II). Likewise, its Compatible Coatings fit paralysis-based builds, with Close Range, Power, Paralysis, and Exhaust.

Players can acquire Heaven’s Manna through crafting, requiring 56,000 Zenny, 3 Scale of Origin, and 1 Mizutsune Water Orb. It also serves as the third and final stage of the Blessed Rain weapon path, which starts with Blessed Rain I and Blessed Rain II.

9 Dark Filament

ATK 210 DEF – AFFINITY 23% ELEMENT/STATUS Fire 23 SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Affinity RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost III Affinity Boost II Brutal Strike CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 5 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Spread Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 5 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Spread Level 5 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Poison Paralysis

Fighting the Apex Rathalos is never easy for any Hunter, and those who succeed can use its parts to create the powerful Dark Filament. This 23% Affinity has a 1, -, – slotting, alongside Fire Element to complement its aggressive nature. Its aggressive build is extended to its Rampage Skills, with emphasis on strengthening attacks, Charge Shots that either emphasizes speed or spread, and Compatible Coatings that emphasize power.

Dark Filament can be acquired through crafting, requiring 56,000 Zenny, 3 Teostra Carapace, 1 Rathalos Ruby, and 15 Rathalos Points. It also serves as the last stage of the Prominence Bow weapon tree, which begins with Prominence Bow I and Prominence Bow II.

8 Night Flight

ATK 210 DEF – AFFINITY 40% ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 2, -, – ARC SHOT Affinity RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost III Affinity Boost II Lasting Arc Shot CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Pierce Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Pierce Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Pierce Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Pierce Level 5 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Poison Paralysis

The nocturnal Nargacuga is the perfect monster for nighttime incursions, and Night Flight is the perfect bow for stealth missions, as well as for new players in the endgame. Its stats are perfect for the build, too, boasting 40$ Affinity and Affinity Arc Shots, as well as 2, -, – slotting. Its lack of elements is compensated with aggressive Rampage Skills, pierce-focused Charge Shots, and damage-over-time Compatible Coatings. Players who want stealth and assassin builds can rely on Night Flight for this approach.

Players can acquire the mysterious Night Flight through crafting, requiring 42,000 Zenny, 3 Rakna-Kadaki Silk, 1 Narga Medulla, and 15 Nargacuga+ Points. This serves as the final path of the Hidden Bow weapon tree, which begins with Hidden Bow I and is followed by Hidden Bow II.

7 Despot’s Earlybolt

ATK 210 DEF – AFFINITY 0 ELEMENT/STATUS Thunder 20 SLOTS 1, 1, – ARC SHOT Affinity RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost II Thunder Boost II Anti-Aquatic Species CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Pierce Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 4 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Pierce Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Poison Paralysis

The electrifying Zinogre makes for a shocking Bow, the Despot’s Earlybolt. Hunters who want to eliminate foes with lightning-fast vengeance will appreciate this Bow, as its 0 Affinity, Affinity Arc Shot, and 1, 1, – slotting makes it quite a bit neutral of a weapon. Its Thunder Element matches its Rampage Skills, built to take advantage of Thunder against aquatic monsters. Its Charge Shots can evolve from Rapid to Pierce shots, with Compatible Coatings emphasizing either pure damage or pure damage over time.

Players acquire Despot’s Earlybolt by crafting it with 80,000 Zenny, 5 Spiritvein Solidbone, 2 Zinogre Hardhorn, 5 Zinogre Deathly Shocker, and 1 Large Elder Dragon Gem. It also serves as the third and final path of the Usurper’s Rumble weapon tree, which begins with Usurper’s Rumble, which upgrades into Usurper’s Rumble+.

6 Herald’s Battlebow

ATK 220 DEF – AFFINITY 0 ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost II Affinity Boost III Master Rider CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Spread Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Spread Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Rapid Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power

The Herald’s Battlebow is a testament to the strength of the Goss Harag, and is a good fit for the alloy-based Alloy Set. Despite its lack of Elements and Affinity, its 1, – , – slotting and Brace Arc Shot is a decent fit for its powerful Charge Shot that evolves from Spread to Rapid-based, and Rampage Skills that boosts overall damage. These elements are a good complement to its Compatible Coatings that let the Hunter get up close and personal to its targets.

Players can craft the Herald’s Battlebow through the expenditure of 30,000 Zenny, Magna Soulprism, 2 Golden Sludge, 1 Goss Harag Claw+, and 1 Wyvern Gem. It also serves as the last stage of the Yekla Arc weapon tree, which begins with Yekla Arc I and is followed by Yekla Arc II.

5 Beastking Thunderbow

ATK 220 DEF – AFFINITY 0 ELEMENT/STATUS Thunder 17 SLOTS 3, -, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Affinity Boost II Thunder Boost II Master Rider CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Pierce Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Pierce Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Pierce Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Pierce Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Exhaust

The Rajang remains a fierce and electrifying foe to face, and the Beastking Thunderbow is a good testament to a Hunter’s skill in eliminating it. Despite its lack of Affinity and 3, -, – slotting, the thunder-based Element and Rampage Skills make Hunters well-equipped to opponents weak to Thunder. Outside this particular elemental affinity, the Bow is also aggressively built based on its Pierce Charge Shots and Compatible Coatings.

Players craft the Beastking Thunderbow by spending 60,000 Zenny, 5 Scale of Origin, and 2 Rajang Horn. Interestingly, this bow of the king of beasts is simply the third and final iteration of the Beast Thunderbow weapon tree, which begins with the Beast Thunderbow I and Beast Thunderbow II.

4 Abyssal Gale Bow

ATK 220 DEF – AFFINITY 0 ELEMENT/STATUS Dragon 23 SLOTS – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Dragon Boost IV Anti-Aerial Species Ibushi Soul CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Pierce Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Pierce Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Rapid Level 5 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Poison Exhaust

With the divine status of the Wind Serpent Ibushi, eliminating them and creating the Abyssal Gale Bow in the process is testament to a Hunter’s skill. Its lack of an Affinity and slotting is compensated with its Dragon Element, as well as a penchant for sheer offense. This is evidenced with its Brace Arc Shot, and an evolving Charge Shot that ranges from Pierce and Rapid Shots. Moreover, Rampage Skills make the Bow lean towards protections, aerial monsters, and most especially dragons.

The Abyssal Gale Bow is a must-have for players who love crafting, as it needs 80,000 Zenny, 1 Orb of Origin, 2 Narwa Claw+, and 3 Ibushi Carapace. It also serves as the third and final upgrade path of the Azure Elder Bow weapon tree, which begins with Azure Elder Bow I and is followed by Azure Elder Bow II.

3 Demon’s Guidance

ATK 230 DEF – AFFINITY 0 ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 3, -, – ARC SHOT Recovery RAMPAGE SKILLS Attack Boost III Defense Boost III Chameleos Soul CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Spread Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Spread Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Spread Level 5 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close-Range Power Poison Paralysis

The mythical Chameleos becomes the prime material for the elegant Demon’s Guidance, and it’s a must-have for visual fans alone. Despite its lack of Affinity and Element, it does boast 3, -, – slotting, and Compatible Coatings that emphasize overall offense. It has Recovery Arc Shot, which makes it a decent supportive Bow, and then access to neutral Rampage Skills that give overall boosts in attack and defense.

Players can rain arrows from the depths of hell by crafting Demon’s Guidance, which needs 75,000 Zenny, 2 Crimson Liquid, 1 Chameleos Tail, and 1 Chameleos Gem. It serves as the only upgrade option of the Genie’s Grimoire I Bow, which in itself is a fitting addition to the supernatural themes of this weapon set.

2 Flaming Rage Bow

ATK 240 DEF – AFFINITY -20% ELEMENT/STATUS Fire 9 SLOTS 2, 1, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Affinity Boost II Frie Boost III Brutal Strike CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Rapid Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 3 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Rapid Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Blast

The terrifying Anjanath can be a difficult foe to face, but the Flaming Rage Bow is a testament to a Hunter’s prowess in eliminating it. Despite its -20% Affinity, it does boast a Fire Element, a Brace Arc Shot, and Rapid-based Charged Shots. Moreover, its Compatible Coatings let Hunters fight enemies at closer range, with Rampage Skills boosts fire-based attacks and weaker attacks.

The Flaming Rage Bow is only available through crafting, which players could accomplish with 42,000 Zenny, 4 Tigrex Fang+, 1 Anjanath Gem, and 15 Anjanath+ Points. This serves as the third and final upgrade path of the Flammenbogen weapon tree, which begins with the Flammenbogen I and followed by Flammenbogen II.

1 Tyrant Bow

ATK 250 DEF 15 AFFINITY -20% ELEMENT/STATUS – SLOTS 1, -, – ARC SHOT Brace RAMPAGE SKILLS Affinity Boost III Defense Boost II Lasting Arc Shot CHARGE SHOT Lv1 Rapid Level 2 CHARGE SHOT LV3 Pierce Level 4 CHARGE SHOT Lv2 Rapid Level 4 CHARGE SHOT LV4 Pierce Level 4 COMPATIBLE COATINGS Close Range Power Exhaust

The Diablos may be a terrifying foe against most Monster Hunter Rise Hunters, but even more so are the Hunters who are ever-so-tenacious in hunting the Diablos to acquire the Tyrant’s Bow. This Bow may lack an Element, -20% Affinity, and only 1, -, – slotting. However, it compensates for a powerful Brace Arc Shot, and Rampage Skills that emphasize solid defense. Moreover, its Charge Shot evolves from quick-paced shots to more powerful shots, which works well with its deadly assortment of Compatible Coatings that let Hunters demolish opponents from up close.

The Tyrant Bow is acquired through crafting, which needs 70,000 Zenny, 2 Horn of Origin, and 1 Diablos Medulla. This weapon is considered the third and final stage of the Diablos Coilbender weapon tree, beginning with Diablos Coilbener I and followed by Diablos Coilbender II.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.