Monster Hunter Rise takes down eShop after demo launch

The morning of last Thursday (7) was long awaited by Monster Hunter fans, as Capcom had made reference to news related to the Monster Hunter Rise demo at an event held yesterday. The preview of the game ended up appearing in the eShop shortly after the broadcast, and that was enough to bring down the service.

According to information that is running on the network, the demonstration was made available at 10:25 am in Japan (10:25 pm here), and messages regarding the drop in service appeared on Twitter from 11:35 am (11:35 pm in Brazil). This happened due to the large number of accesses and people clicking on the download button, with an emergency maintenance reestablishing everything at 7:45 pm (7:45 am local time).

The Monster Hunter Rise demo will be available for download for a limited time (until February 1), giving you access to a short snippet of the game. As for the full version, it will hit stores worldwide on March 26.