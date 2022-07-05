Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak — location of all messages about Citadel Relics

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces two new maps, and on each of them there are ten unique records of relics that need to be collected, revealing mysterious notes left by an unknown hunter. Game Rant has already talked about all Relic Record locations in the jungle, but this guide will show players where to find them in the Citadel.

Citadel Relic Entry Message 1

If players are heading towards the crumbling ruins in Zone 3, find the ruined well and then jump into the pit. It’s a long way to the bottom, but don’t go down there yet.

Stop halfway down the hole and find the hidden entrance to the side area.

In the side area, players can destroy the wooden door inside to get some rewards, but otherwise just slide down the path next to the mountain outcrop. This will take players to a remote area where the first Relic Record message can be received.

There is also a place nearby where you can find Great Wirebug.

Citadel Relic Record Message 2

If players climb the wall northeast of Zone 4, they will eventually find a bush with a second Relic Record of the Citadel inside.

It might have been easier to climb to the top of the mountain if players had purchased three Wirebugs.

Citadel Relic Record Message 3

On the way from Zone 3 to Zone 14, there is a large ruined arched structure in the Citadel. Use Wirebugs to climb to the top of the tower and Relic Record will be there for the taking.

Players can find a specific location in the image below.

Citadel Relic Record Message 4

Under the big bridge in Zone 3, players will find a wooden door that can be destroyed with a barrel bomb.

Go inside to find Relic #4 for the Citadel.

Citadel Relic Record Message 5

To find the fifth Relic Record in the Citadel, go to this ice ledge in Zone 6. The sword will be stuck in the snow so that it can be picked up.

Citadel Relic Record Message 6

On the north side of Zone 10, players will see several rocky stone walls. Run along the walls and use Wirebugs until the players reach the top.

There will be a hidden niche in which the next Relic is located. Getting to the top can be difficult, but using three Wirebugs should help.

Citadel Relic Record Message 7

If Monster Hunter Rise players are on their way to Zone 5 from Zone 10, look at the rocks on the right to find a small cave entrance.

Jump into the cave and then follow the path on the right. At the next intersection, turn left to find the Relic Record behind the broken platform.

Citadel Relic Record Message 8

In Area 12 of the Citadel, Sunbreak players will find a ruined tower protruding from the ground at an angle.

Climb the tower to find the next Relic Record.

Citadel Relic Record Message 9

To find the ninth message of the Relic Record in the Citadel, hunters can go to Zone 13.

Keep an eye on the big stump, and then climb inside it to find the relic.

Citadel Relic Record Message 10

And for the last Relic record for the Citadel, hunters should go to the location of the subcamp of this area, north of Zone 4.

For those who have not yet unblocked the Citadel subcamp, readers can read the linked guide.

When the players reach the camp, turn to face the tent and look to the left to find a small hole. Slide along the track to find the tenth record of the relic.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for Nintendo Switch and PC.