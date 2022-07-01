Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — how to Get a Torpor Sac

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has added a huge amount of content to the already extensive version, but players who are not familiar with the title are only now making their way through the main game itself, trying to get to Elgado and see everything that can be seen. in the untouched jungle. There are a lot of monsters that stand between players and the new DLC, and many of them drop useful materials needed to improve certain sets of weapons and armor.

Those who like to use a dream-based weapon or are trying to improve a certain set of armor will need to get a Torpor Sac. This unusual prey may be elusive to some, especially if players aren’t sure which monster they need to hunt or where exactly to find the soothing stuff. This is where players can get Torpor Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to Find Torpor Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Those who need to farm Torpor Sac will need to get to know Great Baggi, a large version of the smaller blue creatures that roam the Frosty Islands. Usually Torpor Sac falls out of Great Baggi only about 32% of the time, but fortunately there are ways to significantly increase the chances of catching this unusual fall. Players who simply hunt a creature during an expedition will have a low base chance of falling out, but those who hunt specifically for a monster (for example, a quest in a village or center) will see a 30% increase in the chance of falling out. Additionally, players can further increase the chances of seeing Torpor Sac fall by using a shock weapon (or ranged weapon) to attack the head of the Great Buggy. If you do this enough times, the beast’s head will “break”, which will give players an additional 20% chance to get a Torpor Sac when it’s over.

The Great Buggy can be found on the Frosty Islands. Players who want to feed all the necessary Torpor Sacs for armor and weapon upgrades will need to hunt sleep-inducing creatures enough to accumulate 37 Torpor Sacs. Those who spend extra time collecting the Great Buggy can use Fire Element based weapons (as well as Water and Thunder) for additional damage.

Although the Great Buggy is not a particularly dangerous monster compared to other creatures in Monster Hunter: Sunbreak, it can still prove to be a problem for inexperienced players. The biggest challenge when fighting the Great Buggy is to avoid the sedatives it spits out, which can cause players to lose consciousness, effectively stunning them and leaving them open to attack. Energy drinks can help in the fight against this mechanic, so players should stock up on them before chasing the Great Buggy. The monster also encourages other smaller Buggies to join the battle. These smaller monsters can become overwhelming, so players should definitely take care of them before trying to destroy the main threat.