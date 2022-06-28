Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Gets New Trailer, Confirms Bubbling Baselgeuse

A new trailer from the official Monster Hunter YouTube channel has revealed some new monsters, locations and story content in the upcoming Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. The trailer also confirms the return of the infamous enemy from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 2019, which will appear in the near future.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest installment in Capcom’s extensive series of team role—playing games, which has been running since 2004. monsters using equipment created from defeated enemies. While Monster Hunter games use single player offline play, the best rewards and the most challenging monsters can be found online. The franchise has a huge fan base, and it has had spin-offs in various media, including an anime series, manga, card game and even a feature film “Monster Hunter” starring Milla Jovovich from Resident Evil.

The new trailer for Sunbreak is an exciting three—minute demo of the list of deadly creatures of the upcoming expansion, mainly consisting of in-game footage in which players fight monsters at various Sunbreak locations in Elgado. Sunken ruins, icy mountain slopes, gloomy forests and volcanic pits are just some of the environments shown in the trailer that highlight the impressive visual diversity of the addition. Many of the monsters presented are especially fantasy-oriented, spewing fire or shooting jets of bright energy rays. The creature designs range from typical dinosaur-like monsters to ice beasts, large insect monsters and several aerial opponents.

Although there are some shots from the new story content in the trailer, the arrangement is quite vague, so the trailer will certainly not spoil the development of the expansion plot much. The end of the trailer is of particular interest as it talks about some of Monster Hunter Rise’s plans for the future. Three headline updates have been announced for August, autumn and winter, which will introduce several new types of monsters and the Forlorn Arena location. Boiling Baselgeuse, the infamous enemy introduced during Iceborne, is due to appear in Monster Hunter Rise at the end of August. Boiling Baselgeuse is a large flying wyvern with explosive scales, from which impressive equipment has been created.

The Sunbreak expansion will be released this week along with a major title update that will affect all Monster Hunter Rise players. The free upgrade will have a size of 10 to 20 GB, depending on the platform. Players wishing to start playing Sunbreak content must complete the Serpent Goddess of Thunder seven-star quest.

Monster Hunter Rise is already available for PC and Switch, and Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022.