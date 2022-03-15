Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Confirms Its Final Date: Price, Editions, Trailer…

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the expansion of the Capcom title, will arrive on June 30 in various physical and digital editions. New trailer. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will arrive on June 30 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). During the digital event held by Capcom, the Japanese firm has shared new information about the expansion, what we can expect and the options to acquire it. You can see his new trailer at the head of this news.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the great expansion o f the hunt

The expansion will take place after the conclusion of the Monster Hunter Rise campaign. The hunters will have to travel to the port of Elgado’s outpost, the new camp. In it you will see unpublished characters who will offer you the services you expect from the meeting point.

Your mission will be to return to the Kingdom, which is under threat from The Three Lords. Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Malzeno make up the trio of main bosses that you’ll need to take down. Alongside them will be introduced “new monster variations” and “the return of some fan favorites.” In a press release they point directly to the Bishaten Sanguina and Astalos, both available in Master Rank missions.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Pre-order Editions and Bonuses

Capcom will offer several options to acquire Sunbreak. The first one is part of a physical version that includes the standard edition of Monster Hunter Rise along with a coupon that unlocks the contents of the expansion in digital format. If you already own the base game, you can purchase the standard or Deluxe edition of Sunbreak through the Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) digital stores.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes some additional content, such as layered armor, emotes, and hairstyles. Reserve bonuses will roll towards companion cosmetics. You will receive the Faithful Dog and Cat with Rats armor set for the Canyne and Felyne, respectively. The reservation campaign is already enabled at a price of 39.99 euros on both platforms.