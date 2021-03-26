Monster Hunter Rise summarizes update 2.0

Capcom’s new title has been released on April 26 on Nintendo Switch, while the PC version will be released in early 2022.

The hunters are reunited, this time on Nintendo Switch. Monster Hunter Rise goes on sale today March 26 and in MeriStation we have already analyzed it, but Capcom looks further and outlines the next update of the video game’s content, that is, 2.0. Through the official Twitter account, the company has announced that this patch will be available at the end of April.

The novelty that is confirmed is the arrival of Rathalos, a classic monster of the saga, which returns this time in its Apex version. The tweet, which you can see below these lines, is accompanied by two images of this majestic creature. The message also reminds that there will be more future incorporations, as already known. It is also planned to introduce a new hunter rank, as well as other new features that should be specified in future communications.

Monster Hunter Stories 2, in summer

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively (on console) for Nintendo Switch. Compatible players will have to wait until early 2022 to enjoy this adventure. On the other hand, Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin 2 will also be marketed in the Kyoto hybrid. The sequel to the Nintendo 3DS game will not require users to have played the original, as it will tell a completely new story. Its launch? July 9.

Capcom has repeatedly repeated that Monster Hunter World would not make it to the Nintendo Switch, as it was technically not viable. Instead, the study led by Ryozo Tsujimoto has chosen to design a delivery designed for the Nintendo machine, a product that adapts to the characteristics of the machine.

