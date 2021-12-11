Monster Hunter Rise Shows A New Preview Of Sunbreak In Its Latest Trailer

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom shares a new video of the promising expansion planned for next summer. The game will be updated with endless new content. Monster Hunter Rise, available on Nintendo Switch (PC coming soon), continues to grow through updates. And the largest to date will debut in the summer of 2022. It is Sunbreak, an ambitious expansion that will bring with it a good handful of unpublished content such as new regions to explore, fearsome creatures that we will have to hunt down and missions of all kinds. Then we leave you his new trailer.

What will we find in the Sunbreak expansion?

Sunbreak is an Iceborne-style expansion, which means that we will have access to new stories, scenarios, missions and monsters. Additional mechanics and other additions will also be implemented with which they will try to enrich the gameplay and content. The Malzeno Dragon is called to be one of the main protagonists and we will be able to access all the contents after overcoming chapter 7 of the story. The expansion has been in development for several months and promises to dramatically enrich the base game experience.

Monster Hunter Rise prepares to hit PC

In addition to being part of the Nintendo console catalog, Capcom’s title is scheduled to land on PC on January 12, 2022. From that precise moment, the game will synchronize the contents to receive everything that version 3.6.1 hosts. Of course, we remind you that there will be neither game nor cross progress between both platforms. Here is a breakdown of the confirmed content.

All the contents of Monster Hunter Rise on PC

Collaborations

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Okami

Street Fighter Saga

Mega man 11

Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection

Sonic the hedgehog

More monsters

Teostra

Kushala daora

Chameleos

Apex Devils

Apex rathalos

Crimson Glow Valstrax

Apex zinogre

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch. In addition, next January 12 it will arrive on PC through Steam. As for Sunbreak, we will have to wait until summer to enjoy this gigantic expansion.