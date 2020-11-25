Monster Hunter Rise reveals several concept art

Monter Hunter Rise is the newest title in Capcom’s acclaimed franchise, this time exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Preparing players for its release, the production company unveiled several new art and trailers on the series’ official Twitter. Check out:

Above you can see the new Great Izuchi armor in all its details, with versions for male and female hunters, as well as clothes for Palico and Palamute.

And we also have a first look at the super tough Tetranadon armor.

Speaking of Tetranadon, and now entering the world of conceptual arts, a drawing of his favorite snack, Goocumber, was revealed. Does it look juicy to you?



