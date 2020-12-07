Monster Hunter Rise reveals new monsters through videos

Capcom shows new concept art from Monster Hunter Rise, the new installment of the series for Nintendo Switch, and thus reveals new monsters.

On March 26, 2021 we will be able to enter a new adventure within the Monster Hunter: Rise saga. Capcom is preparing a new installment exclusively for Nintendo Switch, of which we are learning new details as the weeks go by and the launch approaches. Specifically, on this occasion, new monsters have been detailed through a series of concept arts that Capcom has shared. We leave them below, in addition to detailing other keys to this work that has been in development for more than 4 years.

Detailed new monsters for Monster Hunter Rise

First of all, we get to see a new creature that is part of the game’s endemic life lineup, the Stinkmink, which basically forces monsters to attack and chase you. It is a kind of white skunk that will leave us a trail by which the largest monsters can easily detect us. This is something that we will want to avoid, since we will become the hunted instead of having our usual role of hunters.

As for the concept art revealed for the first time, we can see both the references that have been used to conceive the monster known as Tetranadon and those of the Aknosom. The first reminds us of a species of crocodile or frog with peacock feathers, while the second is a bird standing upright on two legs that has a sharp beak and red wings reminiscent of an open umbrella.



