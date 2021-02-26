Monster Hunter Rise release date announced

Monster Hunter Rise, a Nintendo Switch game developed by Capcom, has been announced. As in the previous game, you can produce stronger armor and weapons with the parts falling from them by killing monsters in this game where you are again a “Monster Hunter”. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch in March. Monster Hunter Rise includes both some monsters from the previous game and newly designed monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC next year

Capcom stated that the PC version of Rise is in the early stages of development. The PC version is scheduled to be released in 2022. Speaking to IGN, Rise producer Ryozo Tsujimoto stated that “Fans want Rise on PC”. Tsujimoto didn’t mention any details about the PC version either.

In addition, Tsujimoto said, “We received a lot of requests for the PC version of Rise, especially from players in Europe and North America, and therefore we decided to develop the PC version we aim to release in early 2022.” He added, “I want to share more detailed information at the right time, as the game is still in the early stage of development.

Monster Hunter Rise will debut on Nintendo Switch on March 26.