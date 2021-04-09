Monster Hunter Rise receives a celebratory package of items

Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than five million copies around the globe, and as a way of thanking the support offered by the community Capcom is offering a Kamura Pack to all players.

According to information released, Kamura Pack 1: Big Hit Celebration can be obtained after downloading an update and accessing the Courier. That done, you will have the chance to add 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, five Mega Demondrugs and five Mega Armorskins to your inventory.

Monster Hunter Rise is available for Switch, and scheduled to arrive on the PC sometime in 2022.