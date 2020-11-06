Monster Hunter Rise: new video shows Healing Escuregot

One of the most famous action series of recent years will return to a Nintendo console with Monster Hunter Rise. The title has been receiving various contents that detail the gameplay and various game resources and, this time, the protagonist is the Healing Escuregot, a kind of snail that can be used to heal itself during battles.

The snail will be a great help to hunters, who just put it on the spot, it heals area life.

Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

What did you think of Healing Escuregot? What’s your expectation for Rise? Tell us in the comments!



