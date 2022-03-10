Monster Hunter Rise Is Updated To Version 3.9.1: All The Changes Of The Patch

Monster Hunter Rise: This is a minor update that fixes bugs and paves the way for more content and DLC’s. Monster Hunter Rise has a new update. Capcom has announced that patch 3.9.1 is now available for download. As its numbering suggests, this is not a big update, as it focuses on solving small bugs and adding the missions that will be made available to players each week. Be that as it may, below you can read the complete list with all the changes.

These are the changes of the new patch

Main additions and changes

New Event Missions available every week

The new DLC can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop

bugs and more

Players and teammates: fixed a bug that prevented the defense bonus for the Ax Defender weapon.

Miscellaneous: fixed errors in the texts and other additional corrections.

The future of Monster Hunter Rise will be revealed at the Monster Hunter Digital Event, which will take place on March 15 and can be followed live on Capcom’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Those who want to do it with Spanish subtitles will have the opportunity to view it on the Nintendo Spain YouTube channel, starting at 3:00 p.m. (CET). The event will be focused on the great expansion, Sunbreak, which will go on sale in the summer, although it does not yet have a specific release date. In this link you can consult the timetable broken down in the different countries.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest game in the series and is available on both Nintendo Switch and PC. Despite the fact that the base title arrived later on the computer, the launch of the Sunbreak expansion will be simultaneous. More monsters, more challenges, and above all, many more adventures and stories await us.

Nintendo Switch subscribers will be able to access a free trial starting March 11 and running until March 17.