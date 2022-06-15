Monster Hunter Rise: how to prepare for Sunbreak

Defeat Narva Earn a lot of money Optional subquests Raise the level of your friends Stock up on Honey Switch skills

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming out in just a few weeks for Nintendo Switch and PC, adding not only new monsters, but also new biomes, a new home base, a new Master Rank quest level and much more. Capcom calls this expansion “massive”, and based on what has been shown so far, it seems that the massiveness is correct, as there are many exciting new things in this package that are worth looking forward to.

However, not everyone will be able to jump right into the expansion, so this guide will tell you what is needed to launch Sunbreak, and give tips on what Monster Hunter Rise players should do to prepare.

Defeat Narva

When Sunbreak is released, players will not be able to start new content until they complete the Monster Hunter Rise main storyline. Specifically, players must defeat Thunder Serpent Narwa in a 7-star Gathering Hub quest called “Serpent Goddess of Thunder”. This means that players will need to complete all key low- and high-rank quests to unlock the Battle of Narva.

Victory over Narva is the only condition for launching the Sunbreak add—on. The following sections will tell you what players need to do before the DLC is released on June 30.

Earn a lot of money

There are many ways to earn money in Monster Hunter Rise, but the easiest way is to simply complete any quests for which you can get a big reward. Keep in mind that when playing with people online, the specified amount of reward is divided among all players who have completed the quest, so sometimes it’s better to play alone. It is also recommended to check the quest board from time to time and respond to other join requests. Players can jump into a quest that is almost completed and still reap the rewards in less time.

Selling unnecessary things to a merchant is also a great way to earn money. Players may be surprised to find that they have hundreds of random items that are worth good zennies if sold in bulk.

Once Sunbreak begins, players will want to accumulate as much money as possible to help in the creation and improvement of weapons and equipment. The new Master Rank will not be as simple as in the base game, so spending time getting money is a reasonable move.

Additional subquests

Players can accept additional subquests by talking to any of the Maidens. Players can take up to five of them, and most of them are easy enough to complete by completing quests. These quests can reward hunters with Kamura points, armor spheres and many others.

Obtaining higher-level armor spheres will be crucial to improve early equipment before its full potential in Sunbreak. In fact, just make sure that five quests are always completed at the same time, otherwise players will miss out on free rewards. Things that players don’t need can also be sold.

Level up your friends

Since the buddies that the players used in the main game are likely to stay with them after the start of Sunbreak, they should be fully upgraded to a maximum level of 50 and have optimal armor/weapons. This limit level may change with the Sunbreak update, but just make sure that the selected pet matches the code. Although it may sometimes seem that Palikos and Palamuts don’t offer as much help, they can be useful in difficult situations.

Remember: Players can forge new equipment for friends at the Friends forge in the village, and friends can be trained at Friends Square by talking to the Paliko friendship expert.

Stock up on honey

This is a quick tip, but a good one. Whenever the players go out on the field, always take them with you. It is very easy to find it everywhere, and Megazellas can be made from honey and potions. Potions are made from herbs, so always grab them when you notice. The presence of 10 megazelias for each hunt ensures that players will have a reserve for any dangerous scenario, for example, for a meeting with the flagship monster Sunbreak, Malzeno.

Switching skills

Each weapon in Monster Hunter Rise has three sets of switching skills that add dexterous techniques to any hunter’s repertoire. Sunbreak adds a new mechanic called Switch Skill Swap, which allows players to quickly switch between their skills in the heat of battle. There is also the inclusion of the Swap Evade movement, which allows players to quickly dodge a monster attack after switching to another skill.

Rise players must not only make sure they have unlocked all the different switching skills for their favorite weapons, but also try to find out which ones are their favorites. Talk to the Utsushi Master at the Hub as soon as the players complete the 2-star Hub quests to start unlocking them.

Monster Hunter Rise is available for PC and Switch. Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022.