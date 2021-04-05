Monster Hunter Rise hits 5 million units per week

The Nintendo Switch title matches the total distribution of Monster Hunter World in 2018, when it arrived for PS4 and Xbox One. Capcom celebrates it.

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch has exceeded 5 million units distributed worldwide during its first week. The figure, which includes digital sales and copies shipped to stores, thus equals the Monster Hunter World record in January 2018, when the ambitious title of domestic platforms also reached 5 million copies; in that case, it stops on PS4 and Xbox One (more than 16.8 million so far).

Monster Hunter Rise, available in physical and digital format exclusively for the hybrid console since March 26, thus becomes one of the most successful titles of the series in its debut and, at the same time, in general within the saga . In just three days, 4 million copies were reported, of which 1.3 million correspond to the Japanese market. Until before World, it was difficult to surpass one million copies worldwide with each new installment; in fact, the first to exceed one million units in the West was Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (3DS, 2015). Capcom has celebrated the reception of this iteration, which will be released on computer in early 2022.

“Monster Hunter Rise is a new installment of Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch. The game has been developed under the RE ENGINE, owned by Capcom, to offer a new and accessible Monster Hunter experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and with anyone, “they say in the note.

Monster Hunter Rise receives a 9 out of 10 on MeriStation

The title seeks to improve the agility and speed of the gameplay through novelties such as the Canyne for displacements and the Chordopter, a cable-hook with which we can scale the scenarios (very vertical), move to places impossible in any other way and use Unique moves during combat. You can read our review on MeriStation here, where we rated Monster Hunter Rise with an A.

This is not the only date for fans of the hunting series in 2021. On July 9, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC, the independent continuation of this spin-off saga as an RPG turn-based gameplay with adventure elements, increased story support, and gameplay aspects of the classic series.