Monster Hunter Rise has sold 5 million copies

Last week, Capcom had reported that Monster Hunter Rise reached the mark of four million units sold. However, it appears that acquisitions remain high, and now the number of copies is over five million.

The information was disclosed in a statement published on Capcom’s official website, where there was also a mention that part of this success must be associated with both the elements of combat and the novelties added to the gameplay.

Monster Hunter Rise is available for Switch, and will also get a PC version sometime in 2022. By the way, you can check the opinion of the Voxel team about the game by clicking here.