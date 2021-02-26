Monster Hunter Rise has new armor set released

For some time now, Capcom has been revealing some of the armor sets that will be available in Monster Hunter Rise, and those keeping an eye on the game can check out one more option to follow.

The set of the time, according to the producer, is forged with items from Rakna-Kadaki, giving users a set with a slightly more Gothic style and with several details.

Take Rakna-Kadaki materials to Hamon the Blacksmith and he'll spin you some sinister threads. 🕸 #MHRise pic.twitter.com/4CVhuTTlqz — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 25, 2021

Exclusive to Switch, Monster Hunter Rise will be released worldwide on March 26.