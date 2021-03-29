Monster Hunter Rise has had 4 million copies sold

Monster Hunter Rise was finally released last Friday (26), and certainly Capcom executives can already consider a title a success: just over three days after its launch, the producer revealed that it has already sold four million copies .

The mentioned brand takes into account both physical editions and those acquired digitally. Another curious detail is the fact that the game has achieved this feat and is only available on the Switch (it is worth mentioning that the PC edition should arrive only at some point in the beginning of 2022).

Despite being a major milestone, that amount was still slightly below what was seen in Monster Hunter: World, which in the same period had five million units purchased adding the editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.