Monster Hunter Rise has been development for over 4 year

Capcom’s game ranks as one of the most anticipated releases for Nintendo Switch in 2021. New details on the title from its creators.

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most acclaimed video games for Nintendo Switch in 2021. Capcom, which will debut the RE Engine on the hybrid console, hopes to be able to take a step forward in the classic formula of the saga and thus establish two great aspects: the from Monster Hunter World and the one we all knew in the past, the one that recovers this project again. The development team has spoken with Eurogamer.

“It’s been about four years in total,” says Ryozo Tsujimoto, head of the series, accompanied by Yasunori Ichinose, director of the project. “Ichinose was the director of Monster Hunter Generations, which was released about four or five years ago. We gave him some time after that; It was not start the next day. But we asked him if he could work on the next portable installment for Nintendo Switch ”, which at that time did not yet exist as a console.

The difficulties of the RE Engine, a new engine for Capcom in 2015

That is, after the launch of Monster Hunter Generations in 2015 and while Capcom was working in parallel on Monster Hunter World (which would end up arriving in early 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One; later on PC), Tsujimoto began planning the next title focused on the traditional portable experience. The difficulties of using the RE Engine, which would debut with Resident Evil 7, have precipitated that this development has taken longer than expected.

When it comes to attack tools, there will be a total of 14 different types of weapons in Mosnter Hunter Rise, the same number as in Monster Hunter World and, it seems, that number will remain so that the combinations and balance remain as they are now. “Adding a new type of weapon should be to incorporate something new, it should have something that brings aspects that are not currently present in the cast.” In this way, if they do not identify truly differentiating elements in the future, the figure will continue to be that.

Monster Hunter Rise will go on sale on March 26 exclusively for Nintendo Switch in physical and digital format. In the summer of 2021, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will arrive, a sequel to the famous original title as a turn-based JRPG published on Nintendo 3DS and mobile devices.



