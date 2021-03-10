Monster Hunter Rise gets trailer starring Master Utsushi

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of Monster Hunter Rise, and for those who are eyeing the game Capcom has released yet another video – and this time it brings a generous nine minutes of content.

The recording you can see below brings Master Utsushi guiding the player with respect to the fundamentals to become a good hunter. In addition, the video also gives an idea of some of the environments that will be available for exploration, as well as other details of the game.

Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on the Switch on March 26, with a PC version coming out sometime in early 2022.