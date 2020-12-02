Monster Hunter Rise gets new video and concept art

While preparing for the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom has been very active and releasing little news about the game on Twitter. Today they posted a new video of the game and some concept art that you can check out below.

This time we can see the art of the female version of the Kamura armor. They had already released Aknosom’s male armor, so it’s great to see more equipment first hand.

Other than that, there are also conceptual arts of the unprecedented monster that became known as Magnamalo. As you can see, they made references to him from various angles and you can only begin to imagine what the battles against the monster will be like.

The video shows the Great Wirebug in action. This new insect-shaped tool helps the player to move over great distances and altitudes.

As it turned out, Wirebug looks a lot like the Monster Hunter World Wedge Beetle. The big difference is that while the Beetles were in fixed places, the Great Wirebug is part of their equipment and can be used at any time.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out everything about the game. After all, Monster Hunter Rise will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.



