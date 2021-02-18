Monster Hunter Rise gets new trailer with new monsters

During Nintendo Direct tonight (17), Capcom unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, showing more of the game’s history, new maps and monsters such as Rajang and many others.

~30 minutes until #NintendoDirect begins (duration: ~50 minutes) Focus on titles coming in the first half of 2021 + some available games like Smash Bros YouTubehttps://t.co/mbB1k8SWPI Twitchhttps://t.co/TuXSD9xzZB pic.twitter.com/5dumh09G6o — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 17, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.