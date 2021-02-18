Monster Hunter Rise gets new trailer with new monsters

During Nintendo Direct tonight (17), Capcom unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, showing more of the game’s history, new maps and monsters such as Rajang and many others.
Check out:
~30 minutes until #NintendoDirect begins (duration: ~50 minutes)
Focus on titles coming in the first half of 2021 + some available games like Smash Bros
— Nibel (@Nibellion) February 17, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.