Monster Hunter Rise gets new trailer with new monsters

During Nintendo Direct tonight (17), Capcom unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, showing more of the game’s history, new maps and monsters such as Rajang and many others.

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

