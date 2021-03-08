Monster Hunter Rise gets new trailer and demo this week

Capcom released, this Monday (08), a new trailer of Monster Hunter Rise. In addition to the images, the company confirmed that the game will receive a new demo next Thursday (11).

As is worth remembering, the title will be released later on March 26 for the Nintendo Switch. See the new RPG trailer below.

The information was released during a Monster Hunter digital event. The game’s producers revealed the “Frenzy”, for example, which will be a new type of mission where hunters must join together to prepare defense installations to protect themselves against invading monsters.

In addition, the production will also have details such as a dynamic difficulty level for the multiplayer mode, “Connection of Hunting” feature that will allow the creation of labels with the objectives of the game (it will be possible to search for other players with the same labels) and the “ Sedaférrea attacks ”, which will be available for all 14 types of weapon.

The new demo, which can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop, will include a hunt against the main monster of the Monter Hunter Rise: Magnamalo. In addition, players will have access to the four missions that were in the demo that launched in January.

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Details of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin were released at the same digital event. It will be released on July 9 this year for Switch and PC (Steam) and will have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, as well as Rise.

The game also won a trailer, which shows a little about the plot. The producers cited that the title will win a Deluxe Edition, which will come with Assassin layered armor sets, Kuan Coat clothing, two sets of stickers and more.

And you, were you excited about all the news about Monster Hunter? Talk about your expectations for the games in the comment box below!