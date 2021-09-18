Monster Hunter Rise Gets Mega Man Rush Skin

Monster Hunter Rise: After collaborations with Okami and Street Fighter, even receiving an armor inspired by the Akuma fighter, Capcom announced today (17) this morning that the new Monster Hunter Rise partnership will be with Mega Man.

The revelation was made on the game’s Japanese Twitter account, where the developer informed that the blue robot’s faithful companion will be released in MH Rise on September 24 this year.

A little later, Nintendo also shared the news on the social network. According to the post, Rush will be an equippable skin on Palamute and can be unlocked in an in-game event.

The canine robot Rush comes to RPG as part of a series of collaborations with Capcom games. The faithful companion of Mega Man is the fourth partnership in the game, which in addition to Street Fighter and Okami also received content from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Capcom seems to have nailed it with Monster Hunter Rise. In late July of this year, the producer released its financial report for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which showed it made its highest profit for that period in the company’s entire history. Alongside Resident Evil Village, MH Rise would have been one of the biggest drivers of this result.

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth game in the franchise’s flagship series, after Monster Hunter: World. The game is an action RPG with versions for Nintendo Switch and PC.