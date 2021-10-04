Monster Hunter Rise: First Gameplay And Minimum And Recommended Requirements On PC

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom’s game was first released on Nintendo Switch, but will be released on PC at the beginning of the year, on January 12. Monsters rise again in Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom’s new video game, which launched on Nintendo Switch last March. As planned, the work of the Japanese will also be released on PC. During a recent live streaming, the studio revealed more details about its expansion, but also revealed the launch date in compatible, on January 12. Now, the first footage has been shown on this platform, while the minimum and recommended requirements have been uncovered to be able to enjoy it.

Given that this is a product originally developed for the Nintendo Switch, it’s no surprise that the specs aren’t too high. In any case, they point out, as it is a game in development it is still possible that there are adjustments, so it is not ruled out that some of these technical requirements change.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit）

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130, Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 23 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p / 30fps when graphics settings are “low”. System requirements may change during development.

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit）

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX ™ -8300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 23 GB available space

Starting October 13, players will be able to download a demo to test how it works on PC. The title can be configured in 4K, with high resolution textures, optimized framerate, mouse and keyboard support, voice chat and the possibility of using an ultrawide monitor.