Monster Hunter Rise event: how to watch streaming online

The new installment of the Capcom saga is an exclusive for Nintendo Switch, which will show its news at an event.

Capcom has promised interesting surprises about its first big video game of 2021, Monster Hunter Rise. This title has been conceived exclusively for Nintendo Switch, so it will take advantage of its special features to offer a completely new experience. The Japanese company will broadcast a streaming event where the most important news regarding this production will be announced. It will be this same January 7, so we provide you with all the information you need so you do not miss everything that is to come.

How to watch the Monster Hunter Rise event online

The forms of communication have evolved over the years. Since Nintendo started the Direct formula, many other companies have followed the same scheme. In fact, Monster Hunter Rise itself was officially announced in a Nintendo Direct. On this occasion, the event will be broadcast through the saga’s official Twitch channel, so you will have the opportunity to view it from that platform. There will be gameplay and much more.

Hours in Spain, the United States and Latin America

The event will take place on January 7, so we break down the schedule by country:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00

Bolivia: at 10:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 11:00

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 hours

Cuba: at 09:00 hours

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 09:00

United States (PT): at 06:00

Guatemala: at 08:00 hours

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 08:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 hours

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 09:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 am

Uruguay: at 11:00 am

Venezuela: at 10:00 am

Monster Hunter Rise will go on sale next March 26 in all major markets, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.