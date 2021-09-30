Monster Hunter Rise Confirms Release Date On Steam

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom will launch Monster Hunter Rise on PC on January 12, 2022. The port will take advantage of the platform, such as 4K support. New trailer. Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC on January 12, 2022. The latest installment of the saga, so far exclusive to Nintendo Switch, will debut on the compatible platform as soon as the year begins. From Capcom they confirm some of the news dedicated to the port, in addition to its demo.

Monster Hunter Rise, on the way to PC

It will be on October 13 when the company publishes the demo on the computer, a preview of what is to come in a matter of months and that the players of the Nintendo console already know. This version will receive the elements that the community can expect from the platform, such as support for 4K resolution, high resolution textures, optimized frame rate, full keyboard and mouse support, voice chat and ultra-wide mode.