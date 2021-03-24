Monster Hunter Rise confirms its patch from day 1

The new Capcom production will be available from March 29, currently only on Nintendo Switch. Capcom is about to launch Monster Hunter Rise, a completely new installment that will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 29 and that we have already analyzed in MeriStation. It will not do it without its respective patch from day 1, something that has already become common in all current releases. Through the game’s official website, the Japanese company has announced the changes to version 1.1.1 (0.6 GB), focused mainly on fixing bugs and activating some additional content. However, the patch notes are quite vague, so exactly what the fixes were not specified.

Monster Hunter Rise 1.1.1 patch notes

Additions and changes

Access to the content of the Deluxe Kit, as well as the bonus content of the reserves and the amiibo

Bug fixes and more.

Various bug fixes have been made.

The use of amiibo in Monster Hunter Rise allows you to scan official figures at a certain point in the Kamura Village to receive useful objects in hunts and expeditions. Each figure can be scanned once a day; At launch we will know the maximum number of daily sceneable figures, if so.

Although Monster Hunter Rise was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, for now it will only be exclusive on the console, since Capcom itself has announced its intention to market it on PC. A specific date has not been provided yet, but a release window has been provided: the intention is for computer gamers to be able to enjoy it in early 2022, if all goes according to plan.

The Monster Hunter saga is coming to Nintendo Switch twice. At the same event in which Rise was announced, Capcom took the opportunity to unveil Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin 2, a sequel to the Nintendo 3DS game. Despite its condition as a second installment, the Japanese company has stressed that it will not be necessary to have played the previous one, since the story that will arise will be new.