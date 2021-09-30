Monster Hunter Rise Comes to PC In January With Better Graphics

Monster Hunter Rise: During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to PC on January 12, 2022 via Steam, bringing several graphical improvements and some new features. In addition, the game will have a computer demo on October 13th.

The biggest new additions are the visual options, which now support 4K resolution, improved textures, support for ultra-wide monitors, addition of keyboard and mouse in gameplay, and in-game voice chat. Check out:

For those who are curious about the new version of the game, Monster Hunter Rise for PC will have a free demo on October 13th for fans to try.

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on PC (Steam) on January 12, 2022.