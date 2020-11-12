Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom reveals Aknosom’s armor

Switch owners will have the chance to have fun with a Monster Hunter series game, called Monster Hunter Rise, very soon. If you are keeping an eye on the game, Capcom has released a little of one of the armors that it will be possible to forge in this adventure.

Seize victory and valiantly vanquish your foes in gallant Aknosom gear. #MHRise pic.twitter.com/iPXRFJKOso — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 12, 2020

The armor you checked is known to have been forged by the Aknosom. It brings an apparently light look, since it visually presents several feathers in its composition.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available for Switch from March 26, 2021.



