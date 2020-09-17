Monster Hunter Rise announced for Nintendo Switch

Today (17), during the Nintendo Direct Mini, Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise, a new game in the franchise that will follow the molds of Monster Hunter World, showing new monsters, new areas and much more.

The focus of this new title in the series lies in verticality, as hunters will be able to use the “wire insect” to launch themselves onto platforms and locations in the scene. In addition, players will have Palicoes and dogs (which can be assembled to run without expending energy) as companions to help with quests. Check out the trailer:

Capcom has revealed that the map’s ecology will be similar to that of World, with monsters fighting over territory and more. According to the developer, the main monster of the game will be Magnamalo, but we will still have to wait for more details. Below, you can see 6 more minutes of gameplay:



