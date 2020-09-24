Monster Hunter Movie Unveils New Official Recap

Paul W.S. Anderson shares an updated synopsis forhis new movie that strays even further from Capcom’s original video game concept.

Despite the latest delay in the release of the Monster Hunter film – as well as many other films such as those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – its creators, with director Paul W.S. Anderson in front, continue to share news of this new adaptation of the video game to the big screen through another Capcom franchise after the numerous films based on another IP from the Japanese company such as Resident Evil, with the same filmmaker at the helm. So much so, that Screen Gems, the film’s producer, has released an updated synopsis, now much more surprising and far-fetched than the concept of the original work.

Premiere scheduled for April 23, 2021

Here is the new official synopsis of the Monster Hunter movie: “Beyond our world there is another. A world filled with dangerous and powerful monsters with deadly ferocity. When a sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are surprised to discover that this unknown and hostile setting is home to huge and terrifying monsters that are immune to its firepower. ”

“In its desperate battle for survival the unit encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa) whose unique abilities allow him to stand up to powerful creatures. As Artemis and the hunter gain confidence, she will discover that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger that threatens to destroy their world, the brave warriors will combine their unique abilities to unite in the ultimate battle, ”reads the main plot of this new Sony Pictures adaptation, whose theatrical release is now set for April 23 of 2021.



