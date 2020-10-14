Monster Hunter movie shares a new trailer

Director Paul W.S. Anderson chats with Capcom creatives about what the Devil creature will look like in the new film based on such a monstrous franchise.

The upcoming film based on the Monster Hunter franchise by filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson has been seen in a new, short behind-the-scenes style trailer with several previously unreleased scenes focused on the creatures of the saga and how they will look in the movie compared to video games. This has been shared by Sony Pictures through its official channels, showing a talk between the filmmaker himself and two Capcom creatives.

Theatrical release in December

Thus, and thanks to this short but intense trailer lasting almost a minute, we can see how both the Devils creature and Rathalos will look in more detail, also comparing their aspects with those of video games, more specifically with Monster Hunter World. Both Paul W.S. Anderson as Ryozo Tsujimoto and Kaname Fujioka, producer and director of the Monster Hunter franchise at Capcom, respectively, share their impressions, the Japanese directors being more than satisfied with the appearances of both monsters in their respective film versions.

Recently, Sony Pictures shared a new and more elaborate official synopsis: “Beyond our world there is another. A world filled with dangerous and powerful monsters with deadly ferocity. When a sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are surprised to discover that this unknown and hostile setting is home to huge and terrifying monsters that are immune to its firepower. ”

Along with the brief teaser presented a few days ago, it was confirmed that Monster Hunter was advancing its premiere to next December instead of being released in April 2021 after its last delay. Thus, those in charge advance the premiere of the film this Christmas, on a specific day yet to be confirmed.



