Monster Hunter movie removes controversial joke

Director Paul W.S. Anderson has apologized to the Chinese community for the joke that appeared in the film.

The joke was short-lived. The Monster Hunter movie introduced a joke that has offended part of the Chinese community. The country’s authorities have reacted by withdrawing the film from theaters, at which point Constantin Film, the production company, has apologized and announced that it will remove the dialogue from the final cut. Now it is confirmed that it will not only be deleted from the Chinese version, but that it will be made globally. Not surprisingly, the director himself, Paul W.S. Anderson, has apologized after the joke was branded by certain people as racist.

“I am absolutely devastated that a line of dialogue from our movie, Monster Hunter, has offended some viewers in China,” their statement begins. “I apologize for any anxiety or anger that this dialogue and its interpretation may have caused.” According to Anderson, Monster Hunter was made “to entertain” and to “be fun,” so he is “mortified” that something like this could offend people. “We have removed that dialogue from the film. It has never been our intention to send a message of discrimination or disrespect to anyone ”. According to the director, this movie is about the opposite, “it’s about union.”

One of the stars of the movie also apologizes

Actor Jin Au-Yeung has also posted a video and defended that in no case was the intention to offend anyone. “I feel the need to refer to this situation because it is in question not only my career, but also something dearer to me: my roots. I have spent the last 20 years using my platform to embrace and be a positive voice for my community. I am and will always be proud of my ancestry ”.

The Monster Hunter movie is based on the original series developed by Capcom. It will be released in Spanish cinemas on January 1, 2021.



