Monster Hunter Movie Presents Trailer in Spanish

After comparing the film to the video game, Sony Pictures presents an unreleased trailer for the film. Video games and movies come together again with the film adaptation of Monster Hunter, a film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, also known for his work on the Resident Evil film series, also starring Milla Jovovich.

A few hours ago, a video was published in which the video game was compared with the film, but now an official trailer of more than two minutes has been presented, which you can see below these lines. It has also been confirmed that its release date will be December 4 in Spain.

Unlike Capcom titles, the new from director Paul W.S. Anderson is set in a parallel world. Of course, the giant creatures appear in all their splendor, so the protagonists will have to fight to survive in a hostile territory full of monsters. “Behind our world there is another”, reads the official synopsis, “a world of dangers and powerful monsters who rule with ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to that new world, the soldiers are surprised to discover that this hostile and unknown place is their home “.

Hunter, a strange character

Monster Hunter’s massive beasts are completely immune to bullets and conventional methods of warfare. Luckily they meet Hunter (Tony Jaa), a mysterious character with unique abilities and capable of defeating his enemies. Little by little, Hunter and Artemis will strengthen their confinement, although the captain will discover that Hunter works under the command of The Admiral (Ron Perlam). “Facing a danger so great that it threatens to destroy her own world; the fierce warriors combine their unique abilities ”in order to get out of this situation alive.

Capcom has bet heavily on expansion beyond video games. In addition to the Monster Hunter movie, there are two Resident Evil adaptations in the works, the Netflix series and a new series of films, not to mention the film dedicated to Mega Man.



