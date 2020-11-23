Monster Hunter: makes Amigato look ready for battle

The movie adaptation Monster Hunter is hitting theaters in late December and Sony Pictures continues to work on promoting the film.

The company released a new, short TV commercial bringing more of the production directed by Paul W.S. Anderson stars Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil). In the video, the characters are preparing for the battle to come, especially the Amigato / Palico Chef Meowscular, one of the charismatic characters from the games, who shows his claws in the video.

Check out the new teaser:

Synopsis Of Monster Hunter

“Parallel to our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domains with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lieutenant Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and his unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to huge monsters and terrible immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique abilities allow him to stay one step ahead of the mighty creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great that it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique skills to unite for the final confrontation ”.

Monster Hunter is based on the game franchise and had its early theatrical debut in the United States for Christmas Day, December 25th. In Brazil, the film will be released on December 31.



