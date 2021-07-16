Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Debuts in August on Netflix

The wait is finally over! Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, a 3D animated feature announced in July 2018 and based on the eponymous game series, premieres August 12 exclusively on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

In a world where humans, nature and giant monsters coexist in a fragile balance, young Aiden must protect his village from a mysterious Ancient Dragon. For that, he will need to go on an adventure with Julius, an experienced hunter and member of the Hunter Guild, and other companions.

The most interesting thing is that the protagonist of animation has already appeared in games like Monster Hunter 4 and Monster Hunter: World, and this movie will show the beginning of his journey to become a renowned hunter.

