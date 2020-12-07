Monster Hunter: film producer apologizes for racist joke

Germany’s Constantin Film issued a note with an apology for a line in the movie Monster Hunter, which has a racist joke. The scene caused outrage among the Chinese public and caused the film to be removed from theaters in the country.

According to the note, Constantin “sincerely apologizes to the Chinese public for a line of dialogue contained in one of Monster Hunter’s first scenes. There was absolutely no intention to discriminate, insult or offend anyone of Chinese origin. Constantin Film heard the dissatisfaction expressed by the Chinese public and removed the speech that led to this misunderstanding ”.

In the scene in question, Jin Au-Yeung’s character initiates a dialogue saying “Look at my knees”, to which another character replies “What knees are these?”. Jin then concludes by speaking “Chi-nese” in English.

When dividing the syllables of the word, there is a joke with the sound of “nese” and the word “knees” (knees in English), which are similar, in a reference to an English song considered offensive to Asian people.

So far, Tencent, which distributes Monster Hunter in China, has not confirmed whether the film will return to cinemas in the country, now that the scene has been removed. The film debuted in China on December 4 and had grossed just over $ 5 million. The total cost of production is estimated at US $ 60 million.

Starring Milla Jovovich and with script and direction by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter has no forecast for launch in Brazil.



