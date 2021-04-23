Monster Hunter event will feature news from Rise and Stories 2

Monster Hunter: Capcom had already promised a more substantial update to Monster Hunter Rise for the end of April, but so far we only know a few details about the included content. There is already confirmation of monsters like Apex Rathalos and Chameleos, as well as an increase in the maximum level that we can reach as hunters, for example.

But according to the developer, we will find out everything else about this update in a digital event dedicated only to the franchise. Capcom will be broadcasting live on April 27 at 11 am GMT, to talk not only about Rise but also to provide more details on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Like Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2 will have exclusivity on consoles and will be released only on the Nintendo Switch, leaving the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S aside. The big difference is that it will arrive on the hybrid console and the PC simultaneously on the 9th of July. Meanwhile, Monster Hunter Rise should only have a PC version scheduled for 2022, although there is no specific date for this release yet.

Returning to the update to version 2.0 of Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom also mentioned that the size of the update should be less than 1 GB for those who have already downloaded the patches that came out over the month. For those who have not updated the game once, the update should be 1.5 GB maximum.

For those who want to follow the broadcast next Tuesday, just access the official Monster Hunter channel on Twitch at this link. Also be sure to comment below what other news you expect to be added to Rise!