Monster Hunter Digital Event: Date, Time and How To Stream Online

Monster Hunter Digital: We tell you how to watch Capcom streaming live with news about Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Switch and PC.Capcom will host the second Monster Hunter Digital Event on Tuesday, April 27. The Japanese company has a lot to show for, especially after the promise of version 2.0 of Monster Hunter Rise, which will bring the long-awaited Chameleos, Apex Rathalos and will disable the limitation of RC (Hunter Rank). In the absence of seeing all that content in action and the news of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Switch and PC, we will tell you how to stream the event online.

Date, time and how to watch the Monster Hunter Digital Event live

Fans of what is currently Capcom’s most prolific saga together with Resident Evil summons us to this Tuesday, April 27 from 16:00 (CET) peninsular time in Spain to see the Monster Hunter Digital Event dedicated to his two 2021 video games in the hunting series; one focused on action and gives a turn-based JRPG. It will be through YouTube and Twitch where we can connect to follow a broadcast whose duration is unknown; although the Monster Hunter Digital Event March lasted exactly 26 minutes.

For now, we can anticipate that Monster Hunter Rise players must have at least 0.9 GB (900 MB) of free space on their Nintendo Switch to install version 2.0. While fans wish this big update would be available as soon as the broadcast ends, we cannot substantiate that this is going to be the case. Have to wait.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, meanwhile, will be released this July 9 on Nintendo Switch and PC full of news compared to the original game. It will not be necessary to play the title of a few years ago to enjoy this one. Monster Hunter Rise is available only on Nintendo Switch; It will also have a PC version in early 2022. We invite you to read our analysis on MeriStation here, a video game that we loved and that we rate as excellent.

What time is the Monster Hunter Digital Event worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00

Bolivia: at 10:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 11:00 am

Chile: at 10:00 am

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 08:00 hours

Cuba: at 10:00 am

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 07:00

Guatemala: at 08:00 hours

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico DF: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 hours

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 09:00

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 am

Uruguay: at 11:00 am

Venezuela: at 10:00 am