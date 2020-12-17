Monster Hunter: check out what the critics are saying

The adaptation of Monster Hunter arrives in the next ending to theaters in the United States, however, part of the press can already watch the film to leave first impressions. In general, opinions about Paul W.S.’s new feature Anderson (Resident Evil franchise) is divided between fun and mediocre. Check out.

CBR – Liam Nolan

“Monster Hunter is not a good movie. The characters in the movie are flat, while their exposure is clumsy and any internal logic disappears the moment we stop to think about just about everything that happens. Monster Hunter is, therefore, like almost all video game adaptations that Anderson has made in the last decade, which means that it does not bring any surprises to any of his devotees. However, just because Monster Hunter is not a good movie, does not mean that it is not fun. ”

AV Club – Ignatiy Vishnevetsky

“If a spectator cannot identify with the existential need not to be eaten by the fire-breathing toothy megafauna, then all hope is lost. This does not mean that the source material for the film, the Monster Hunter game series, comes down to that; it is also about making items and eating food prepared by bipedal cats, activities well represented in the film ”.

The Los Angeles Times – Noel Murray

“To be fair, all this film promises from the start is monsters and hunters, and Anderson delivers both, from the first frame to the credits. But for a long time, the generic title is combined with the generic action ”.

CinemaBlend – Mike Reyes

“In the year that it saw several films being postponed or released on streaming services, Monster Hunter is an excellent example of a film that could only debut on the big screen. A story of such scope that it is truly an adventure to experience. For a year that made audiences miss going to the movies, Monster Hunter may be one of the best reasons to return to the movies. ”

Indiewire – David Ehrlich

“Monster Hunter is relentlessly terrible even by 2020 standards, as it quickly turns into a dull and colorless insect-hunting film. The result is one of the most monotonous and least imaginative video game films ever made ”.

Variety – Peter Debruge

“Monster Hunter is like Justin Kurzel’s Assassin’s Creed. Very little of the film makes sense, but at least it’s visually interesting and it doesn’t look bad to see yourself at home with a friend, asking questions and telling jokes throughout the story. ”

ComicBook – Rollin Bishop

Monster Hunter ultimately flirts with being an absolutely good movie as long as he misses the mark. It won’t change hearts and minds, but watching a military convoy try to take on Diablos and others is just as exciting as it sounds. Monster Hunter is the energy drink in films; a quick energy shock followed by a headache.



