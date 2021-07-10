Monster Harvest Will Be Released in Portuguese in August

Monster Harvest: The studio Merge Games has gained a lot of notoriety in recent days thanks to the successful launch of the remake Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, and its new game has a date to arrive in Brazil! Monster Harvest will be released on August 19th and will feature Portuguese subtitles.

Mixing Story of Seasons-style farm simulation mechanics with a Pokémon-style monster capture and battles system, the title will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The adventure will take place in the fictional land of Planimal Point, where players will be able to build and customize their home as they wish. The place’s name is inspired by creatures called planimais, mutant crops that become their main allies during turn-based fights.

There will be 72 different mutations, and they still vary according to the cycle of three seasons that guide the climate of Monster Harvest. With the help of the planimais, the villainous company SlimeCo must be defeated. If interested, PC gamers can already visit the game’s steam page here.

What did you think of the Monster Harvest trailer and premise? Are you excited to try this game? What is your favorite farm simulator? Let us know in the comments below!