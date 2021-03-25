Monster: Evan Peters to play serial killer in Netflix series

Actor Evan Peters will play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is being produced by Ryan Murphy for Netflix. The information was recently released by the TV Line website.

Evan and Murphy have worked together previously on the hit American Horror Story for several seasons, and the chemistry worked so well that Ryan chose him for his new job.

Evan Peters now joins actor Richard Jenkins (from The Shape of Water) and actress Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist), who were already confirmed as the parents of the serial killer on the series, Lionel and Joyce.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s story

The series will tell the story of the life of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States, with 17 official victims. The Milwaukee Cannibal murders (as he was known) took place between 1978 and 1991.

Dahmer not only killed, he also practiced necrophilia and cannibalism with his victims. In addition, he became known for keeping the victims’ bones as a “souvenir”. When discovered, parts of the bodies of Dahmer’s victims were in a refrigerator, “saved for later”.

Dahmer’s story has already inspired films, books and documentaries, including the most recent one is Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster (released by Amazon Prime Video, but not yet available in Brazil.). However, Murphy’s long experience with horror and crime series and movies brings good expectations for the series.

There is still no premiere date for the criminal series on Netflix.