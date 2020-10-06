Monsta X’s Birthday! 12 Facts About Jooheon

Today is the birthday of Joohoney, the rapper of MONSTA X, know the curiosities of the idol. Today is a very special day for Monbebe, in South Korea it is already October 6, Jooheon is celebrating, because today he turns 26, (27 in Korean age). The idol is originally from Daegu and before surprising his fans with “Psyche”, his second mixtape, his fans filled him with love and congratulations on his birthday.

The idol was born in 1994, his talent allowed him to debut with his fellow MONSTA X, in addition to launching his solo projects like “Psyche”, today is a special day for the K-pop group, not only because of the announcement of his comeback with “Fatal Love”, but because the idol has a birthday and to celebrate it we will tell you about his curiosities and history.

Before rising to fame with MONSTA X, Joonhey belonged to project groups Y TEEN and Nuboyz. The idol finished his studies at Hyundai High School, in addition to mastering Korean, he also has a good command of English. The singer’s skills are highlighted through his mixtape and freestyle, in addition, his role as a composer has allowed him to record 118 songs in his name.

LEARN MORE ABOUT JOOHONEY WITH THIS LIST OF 12 CURIOSITIES ABOUT THE IDOL

Joohoney has changed his name 2 times, from Lee Ho Joon, to Lee Ji Hwan and then to Lee Joo Heon.

He doesn’t like lotions, instead he uses a kind of scented talc with personalized scents

His ideal type of girl is someone who looks good in jeans and white tones, shares a taste for hip hop and is younger than him.

Believe that your eyes are your strongest and most attractive physical point

If he had the chance to act, he wants to play a rebellious boy

If he was Monbebe, his group bias would be Hyungwon and I.M

He prefers to give a cute image instead of looking like a rude boy

The death of his grandmother affected him a lot mentally and emotionally

He is afraid of fish

He likes to do imitations

His life motto is “Don’t be fake and live honestly”

Apparently he’s never had a girlfriend



