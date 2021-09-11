MONSTA X: What Is The Message Behind Your New Song One Day?

‘One Day’ is MONSTA X’s latest single in English, do you know what the lyrics of their song say? MONSTA X to Release Second Album in English After Big Success ‘All ABout Luv’; the first single from this upcoming album is called ‘One Day’, get to know its message in English.

The idols of MONSTA X are ready to take over the world once again with their amazing songs, this time, launch an album completely in English will surely be as successful as it was ‘All About Luv’ , his first album that totally was in the language already mentioned.

The first single that debuted entitled ‘One Day’ and is a track very soft and warm, in which all members of MX show us their power voice reaching our hearts with voices sweet and enveloping that make this theme something peaceful .

Although it may sound very different from their Korean productions , the essence of MONSTA X prevails for this new song , letting us also see the versatility and adaptability of the band to different rhythms and musical types; Although the voices and beat may sound calm, the lyrics have a message that could break your heart but also identify you.

WHAT DOES MONSTA X’S SONG ‘ONE DAY’ SAY IN ENGLISH?

The English translation of MONSTA X’s ‘One Day’ lyrics is as follows:

Holding my breath and then I count to ten

Onto the next, that’s what my mother said

All of my friends, they never liked you

But they never knew you like I do

They say hindsight’s 20/20

Maybe I’ll, maybe I’ll see you one day

One day, one day, I will

Yeah, I wish I could’ve made you love me

Maybe I, maybe I feel it one day

One day, one day, I will

But right now I’m drunk, right now I’m wasted

Spilling out my guts to the ghost in our apartment

Mmm, they say hindsight’s 20/20

Maybe I’ll, maybe I’ll see you one day

One day, one day, I will

Hey, yeah, maybe, I will (Mm-hmm, mm-hmm)

Yeah, maybe, I will (Mm, hmm-hmm, hmm)

Yeah, maybe, I will

I tried to forget you, how your body felt

Your head on my chest, the summer in the hills

I wish you the best with somebody new

But they’ll never love you like I do

They say hindsight’s 20/20

Maybe I’ll, maybe I’ll see you one day

One day, one day, I will

Yeah, I wish I could’ve made you love me

Maybe I, maybe I feel it one day

One day, one day, I will

But right now I’m drunk, right now I’m wasted

Spilling out my guts to the ghost in our apartment

Mmm, they say hindsight’s 20/20

Maybe I’ll, maybe I’ll see you one day

One day, one day, I will

Hey, yeah, maybe, I will (Mm-hmm, mm-hmm)

Yeah, maybe, I will (Mm, hmm-hmm, hmm)

Yeah, maybe, I will

Apparently, a rupture occurred between the protagonist of the song and his ex-partner, and although everyone tells him that this is better, he still cannot overcome the fact; although … maybe one day I can see the good of this pain and feel better, do you think that is the message that MONSTA X wanted to give with ‘One Day?

The idols did the first performance of this song for MTV , where we could hear the vocals of each of them even better, although Shownu was not there because right now he is doing his military service. Don’t miss out on everything MX has prepared for the world, surely there are many more surprises that they will have for the release of the full album.

But while we wait for this premiere , we can keep listening to other K-Pop songs , what are your favorites?