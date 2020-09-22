MONSTA X to Participate in Korean Heritage Visit Program

The Cultural Heritage Administration with the Cultural Heritage Foundation has announced that MONSTA X will be involved in the Korean Heritage Visit Program.

The ‘Visit Korea Heritage Campaign’ aims to help people recall the importance of Korean heritage and culture and to increase understanding of ethnic heritage.

Together with Professor Seo Kyoung Duk, MONSTA X will be featured in a new YouTube content entitled ‘Cultural Heritage Travelog’ in which they will invite viewers to visit ethnic heritage and show how meaningful Korea’s ancient heritage is.

The MONSTA X members stated, “It is an honor to be able to introduce our country’s beautiful cultural heritage.”

“Through this campaign, we hope more people will deeply learn about and experience the beauty and emotions that our traditional cultural heritage evokes.”

The “Cultural Heritage Trip” starring MONSTA X is scheduled to be uploaded via the Korean Cultural Heritage Visit Campaign YouTube channel on September 29th.

Fans can check out the teaser video below.



