MONSTA X reveals schedule of activities their comeback

MONSTA X’s preparations will fill you with excitement with the schedule of activities for their next comeback.

The premieres in the world of K-Pop continue and this month will have many surprises. One of the most anticipated musical releases is that of MONSTA X, who are preparing a new album and a whole stage of promotions. The idols shared with their fans a list of what they have planned for their comeback.

The singers’ agenda was published through their social networks and now fans can know the dates and events that cannot be missed.

Fatal Love will be the third mini album released by the group, but before that happens, the MOBEBEs will be able to enjoy some previous materials, we will tell you what they are.

MONSTA X PUBLISHES ITS AGENDA FOR COMEBACK

Starting on October 14, the idols will reveal surprises that will awaken the excitement of their fans and set the atmosphere for receiving a new mini album.

The Starship Entertainment group will release a special Fantasia X film, followed by the list of songs that will be part of Fatal Love. In addition, they will release teaser images in various versions to introduce the concept of this album.

What could not be missing was the main teaser for the music video of this era and a musical preview of how the next record material will be heard. Are you excited about this release?

